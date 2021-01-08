Three hurt in hatchet attack in Port Hueneme

Crime

PORT HUENEME, Calif. -- Three people were injured Thursday night in Port Hueneme after they were attacked by a man wielding an axe or hatchet type weapon.

The Port Hueneme Police Department responded to the 100 block of Seaspray Way around about 7:50 p.m. and found three victims suffering from wounds.

Officers say they immediately located the suspect and took him into custody. He's been identifed as a 31-year-old Port Hueneme resident.





Photos from the scene along Seaspray Way. (Port Hueneme Police)

One victim is listed in critical condition, according to police, with significant head injuries. The other two victims are said to be in stable condition.

The police investigation in ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Hueneme Police Department at 805-986-6530.