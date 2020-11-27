Santa Maria police investigate report of robbery near KFC

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police responded to a report of a robbery or embezzlement that took place at a local business Friday morning.

Police said a witness reported the incident from a KFC on the 2200 block of Broadway, however, the crime did not take place at the KFC.

One person has been arrested while the investigation continues.

Police have not yet released the name of the business that they are investigating. It is unclear if they are searching for other suspects.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.