Judge sentences Paso Robles bank robber to 25-years-to-life in state prison

SAN LUIS OBIPSO, Calif. - A San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge has sentenced Michael Isodor Wallravin to 25-years-to-life in state prison, for a bank robbery in Paso Robles nearly one year ago.

He was convicted by a San Luis Obispo County Jury on September 18, 2020.

On November 15, 2019, Paso Robles Police Department responded to a bank robbery at Premier Heritage Oaks Bank. Witnesses described the two suspects as wearing masks and armed with guns.

The robbers made off with approximately $9,000 in cash. Further investigation lead to Wallravin, of Paso Robles, who attempted to flee from law enforcement officers when contacted by police.

A search revealed that he had possession of 'bait' money from the bank and a quantity of methamphetamine.

Wallravin was also proven to have been convicted of prior serious and violent offenses - making this case a three-strikes sentencing case.

A jury found true the allegations that he was previously convicted of two separate counts of robbery in 1991. Wallravin was previously sentenced to serve 12 years in state prison for those earlier robberies.

The lengthy prison sentence, in this case, is in line with California's Three Strikes Law. It says if a career criminal, already convicted of two crimes defined as serious or violent, is convicted of a new serious or violent offense, they can be sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison.

This case was investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney James Graff-Radford.