Lompoc Police: Man shot dead was ‘unintended victim’ of gang members

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc Police say four gang members were involved in a fatal shooting of a man they did not intend to hit.

On Monday around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire on the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue, about two blocks from Ryon Park. They found Francisco Garcia with a single gunshot wound. The 30-year-old from Lompoc was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We do believe this is gang related," said Lompoc Police Sergeant Vincent Magallon. "Unfortunately, we believe that the victim in this case was an unintended victim and that the intended victims were other gang members."

Police say they used surveillance footage to identify suspects involved. On Wednesday they made four arrests in connection with the shooting: 32-year-old Emanuel Cruz, along with two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy.

"The suspects are believed to be from the same gang, and that's how they are familiar with each other," Magallon said.

Police say the victim is not connected to a gang.

"We haven't had much communication as far as the background behind the victim," Magallon said. "We do know that the victim was not the intended victim and it was just him being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The investigation is still ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact them.