Burglary suspect surrenders inside a Santa Barbara business after hearing a ‘woof’

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A burglary suspect has been caught inside a closed Santa Barbara business Sunday night.

The owners of Santa Barbara Fine Fabrics at 1307 State St. heard a thump and a window break while they were in a back office about 11:30 p.m.

Bob Evans says he could hear a suspect up by his front door, inside the business.

His wife called 911 and said the dispatcher was helpful with instructions to shelter in the office while responding officers moved in.

" I kept my eye on him because I was worried he was going to come back to me and then the police showed up," said Evans. Then he heard a "woof, woof , woof " from the police K-9 dog.

The suspect Christopher Dean surrendered.

Dean was treated at Cottage Hospital for cuts from climbing through the broken window.

The store owners say they credit the dispatcher for direct instructions on what to do until officers arrival which he said was quick.