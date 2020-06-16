Driver apprehended after fleeing on foot from fatal hit-and-run near Lompoc Prison
LOMPOC, Calif. - The driver of a vehicle who fled on foot from a fatal hit-and-run crash near the Lompoc Prison has been apprehended.
The male suspect was taken into custody after the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol conducted a large search near the site of the crash.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Santa Lucia Canyon Road. According to CHP, a gray Jeep SUB crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a blue Lexus.
One person was killed in the crash and another was seriously injured, CHP said.
The driver of the Jeep then fled the scene on foot.
CHP set up a perimeter in the area of Vandenberg Place between the prison and Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The sheriff's office assisted CHP with deputies, K9 units, and a sheriff's helicopter.
At around 3 p.m. a sheriff's dog tracked down the suspect and he was taken into custody.
The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.
