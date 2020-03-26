Santa Barbara County man arrested for alleged sex crimes with minors

Crime

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif - A man was arrested for alleged lewd acts with minors.

On Feb. 3, investigators received reports of suspicious activity between a man and teenagers, according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say they found 49-year-old Louie “Vincent” Peteque Jr. of Santa Barbara had befriended two high school aged children.

He is accused of inviting them to his house in an unincorporated part of Santa Barbara and giving them marijuana and alcohol.

The sheriff's office said detectives found the minors became intoxicated and were sexually assaulted on at least two occasions. It happened in late 2019.

Peteque Jr. is being held on $50,000 bail. He was booked at the Sheriff’s Main Jail this morning for lewd and lascivious acts with a child (felony), sexual battery (felony), and willful cruelty to a child (misdemeanor).

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Nuñez by phone at 805-681-4150 or by email. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting our website.