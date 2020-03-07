Minor seriously injured during assault in Old Town Goleta

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. - A minor sustained serious injuries during an assault in Old Town Goleta Friday night.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Raquel Zick said that around 8:15 p.m. Friday evening, an assault took place on the 5700 block of Hollister Avenue.

The minor received medical treatment for his injuries, but we do not know their current condition.

County Sheriff's Detectives are still investigating the cause of the assault and who else was involved. Because of the investigation, very little information is available to us at this time.

If you happened to have witnessed this crime or anything suspicious Friday evening in Old Town Goleta, feel free to call the Sheriff's Office at (805) 681-4100.