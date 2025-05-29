Several Central Coast Beaches Make ‘Best Beach in California’ List

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – A handful of beaches on the Central Coast are getting the recognition they deserve, and Pismo Beach reels in another big win!

After a just few months after being declared the Best Coastal Small Town, Pismo Beach was named #2 Best Beach in California by USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards.

An iconic location on the Central Coast, Pismo Beach was praised for its laid-back California charm paired with its picturesque ocean views. It was beat out of the #1 spot by another Central Coast location, 'Olol'koy Beach Park in Oxnard.

Nearby Butterfly Beach in Montecito also made the list at #8, known for its breathtaking views of the Santa Ynez mountains and vibrant marine life.

The top ten winners included:

1. 'Olol'koy Beach Park (Oxnard Beach Park)

2. Pismo Beach

3. Huntington State Beach

4. Carlsbad State Beach

5. Ventura Beach

6. Crissy Beach

7. Malibu Lagoon State Beach

8. Butterfly Beach

9. Newport Municipal Beach

10. Santa Cruz Main Beach

"With so many incredible beach towns across California, we’re honored to consistently rank among the best,” said Gordon Jackson, Director of Tourism and Events for the Pismo Beach Conference and Visitors Bureau. “We work hard to make Pismo Beach a truly unique destination that delivers that classic California coastal feeling people come looking for.”

You can view the complete list at USA Today.