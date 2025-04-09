Pismo Beach named “Best Coastal Small Town in the USA” by USA TODAY

Below is a press release from USA Today regarding their 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards naming Pismo Beach, CA, “Best Coastal Small Town in the USA.”

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – After a month-long national competition to see who is the best in travel, the votes have been tallied and USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards has officially named Pismo Beach (https://experiencepismobeach.com) the #1 Best Coastal Small Town in America.

The results were publicly announced on April 9. This national recognition celebrates the beauty and spirit of coastal communities. The final results are published at 10best.usatoday.com, with the top ten winners announced as:

1. Pismo Beach, California

2. Cedar Key, Florida

3. Castine, Maine

4. Bar Harbor, Maine

5. Morro Bay, California

6. Gulf Shores, Alabama

7. Stuart, Florida

8. Duck, North Carolina

9. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

10. Beaufort, South Carolina

Pismo Beach is no stranger to the USA Today competition, coming in fifth place in 2023 and second place in 2018 for “Best Small Coastal Town”. Neighboring town Morro Bay ranked #5 on this year's list, with fantastic representation from San Luis Obispo County.

“This honor belongs to our entire community,” said Gordon Jackson, the Director of Tourism and Events for the Pismo Beach Conference and Visitors Bureau. “Our friendly locals and vibrant downtown make Pismo Beach the Classic California coastal experience, and we’re thrilled to share it with the world.”

About USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards

USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate outstanding travel, food, and lifestyle destinations across the U.S., with nominees selected by a panel of travel experts and winners determined by public vote. Each category showcases beloved places and experiences that resonate with travelers, offering trusted recommendations for exploring the best the country has to offer.

About the City of Pismo Beach:

Located on California’s iconic Highway 1, right on the Central Coast, Pismo Beach is the epitome of a California beach town. With cliffside ocean views, a lively and walkable downtown, extensive outdoor adventures, and a laid-back vibe from the locals, visitors get the perfect balance of excitement and tranquility. Whether surfing, kayaking, watching wildlife, wine tasting, clamming, or catching a sunset over the pier, Pismo Beach provides a serene getaway for all travelers. Follow the adventures on Instagram and Facebook: @PismoBeachCA and facebook.com/PismoBeachCa/.