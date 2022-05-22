Woman dies at Sacramento jail after medical emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 64-year-old woman found dead in a cell at Sacramento County Main Jail had experienced an unspecified medical emergency. The sheriff’s office says guards discovered the dead inmate during a cell check early Tuesday. The woman had been in custody since March 2 on felony domestic violence charges. Coroner’s officials will determine the cause of death. Authorities do not believe COVID-19 or foul play was a factor. The woman’s identity was withheld pending family notification.