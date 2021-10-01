Authorities ID family killed in rural California house fire

AP California

DOS PALOS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified a family killed in a house fire in rural Central California. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office identified two adult victims as 40-year-old Ruben Andrade and 35-year-old Juana Yanez, parents of the three child victims. The children were identified as 1-year-old Hector Andrade, 4-year-old Judith Andrade and 11-year-old Christopher Andrade. The fire was reported before dawn Thursday at one of two houses on a property outside the agricultural community of Dos Palos. Two other adults were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the fire was an accident.