State Senate Leader Monique Limón Announces Next Sessions’ Committee Assignments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KEYT) – On Tuesday, California's Senate President pro Tempore, Monique Limón of Santa Barbara, announced the committee membership assignments for the remainder of this legislative session.

The Central Coast member of the state's upper chamber will be sworn into the position on Jan. 5, 2026.

"I am proud to assume the role of President pro Tempore of the California State Senate at this critical time in our state and the nation’s history," the future President pro Tempore shared in November. "I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to move California forward and address the issues impacting the almost 40 million people who call this state home."

The next session's Senate Democratic Leadership Team was also announced on Tuesday.

Article IV of the California Constitution established a biennial term for regular legislative business meaning this legislative session started on December 3, 2024, and will end on Nov. 30, 2026.

Bills that are not passed by both chambers within the session period will have to be reintroduced.

According to Article IV, the Governor can call for a special session of the state's legislature outside of that regular period.

For example, Governor Newsom called for a special session in 2023 to address rapidly rising oil prices in the state which resulted in the passage of SBx 1 - 2 and the creation of the Division of Petroleum Market Oversight all within a few months.

Chamber Democratic Leadership

President pro Tempore: Senator Monique Limón

Majority Leader: Senator Angelique Ashby

Assistant Majority Leaders: Senator Aisha Wahab and Senator Laura Richardson

Democratic Caucus Chair: Senator Caroline Menjivar

Majority Whip: Senator Tim Grayson

Assistant Majority Whips: Senator Dave Cortese, Senator Steve Padilla, Senator Susan Rubio

Senator Limón's Office noted that changes to the Budget Committee and its associated Subcommittees as well as the Natural Resources and Water Committee assignments will take immediate effect and all other changes, including the creation of new legislative committees, will take effect on Feb. 1, 2026.

Senate Committee Assignments

Agriculture Committee:

Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced) (Chair)

Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (R-Jackson) (Vice Chair)

Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento)

Senator Jerry McNerney (D-Pleasanton)

Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego)

Appropriations Committee:

Senator Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) (Chair)

Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) (Vice Chair)

Senator Christopher Cabaldon (D-Yolo)

Senator Megan Dahle (R-Bieber)

Senator Tim Grayson (D-Concord)

Senator Laura Richardson (D-San Pedro)

Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Silicon Valley)

Banking and Financial Institutions Committee:

Senator Tim Grayson (D-Concord) (Chair)

Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks) (Vice Chair)

Senator Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside)

Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield)

Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton)

Senator Laura Richardson (D-San Pedro)

Senator Tony Strickland (R-Huntington Beach)

Budget and Fiscal Review Committee:

Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) (Chair)

Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks) (Vice Chair)

Senator Catherine S. Blakespear (D-Encinitas)

Senator Christopher Cabaldon (D-Yolo)

Senator Steven 'Steve' Choi (R-Irvine)

Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles)

Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach)

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield)

Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield)

Senator Jerry McNerney (D-Pleasanton)

Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley)

Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa)

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena)

Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton)

Senator Laura Richardson (D-San Pedro)

Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta)

Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles)

Senator Akilah Weber Pierson (D-San Diego)

Budget Subcommittee on Education:

Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) (Chair)

Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa)

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena)

Budget Subcommittee on Resources, Environmental Protection, and Energy:

Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) (Chair)

Senator Catherine S. Blakespear (D-Encinitas)

Senator Steven 'Steve' Choi (R-Irvine)

Senator Jerry McNerney (D-Pleasanton)

Budget Subcommittee on Health and Human Services:

Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley) (Chair)

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield)

Senator Akilah Weber Pierson (D-San Diego)

Budget Subcommittee on State Administration and General Government:

Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) (Chair)

Senator Christopher Cabaldon (D-Yolo)

Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks)

Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles)

Budget Subcommittee on Corrections, Public Safety, Judiciary, Labor, and Transportation:

Senator Laura Richardson (D-San Pedro) (Chair)

Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles)

Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta)

Business, Professions, and Economic Development Committee:

Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Silicon Valley) (Chair)

Senator Steven 'Steve' Choi (R-Irvine) (Vice Chair)

Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera)

Senator Jesse Arreguín (D-Oakland)

Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced)

Senator Tim Grayson (D-Concord)

Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley)

Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks)

Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles)

Senator Tony Strickland (R-Huntington Beach)

Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana)

Education Committee:

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena) (Chair)

Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) (Vice Chair)

Senator Christopher Cabaldon (D-Yolo)

Senator Steven 'Steve' Choi (R-Irvine)

Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose)

Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach)

Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton)

Elections and Constitutional Amendments Committee:

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) (Chair)

Senator Steven 'Steve' Choi (R-Irvine) (Vice Chair)

Senator Benjamin Allen (D-Pacific Palisades)

Senator Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside)

Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana)

Emergency Management Committee:

Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) (Chair)

Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) (Vice Chair)

Senator Benjamin Allen (D-Pacific Palisades)

Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento)

Senator Catherine S. Blakespear (D-Encinitas)

Senator Megan Dahle (R-Bieber)

Senator Tim Grayson (D-Concord)

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena)

Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park)

Energy, Utilities, and Communications Committee:

Senator Benjamin Allen (D-Pacific Palisades) (Chair)

Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) (Vice Chair)

Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera)

Senator Jesse Arreguín (D-Oakland)

Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park)

Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced)

Senator Megan Dahle (R-Bieber)

Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach)

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield)

Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield)

Senator Jerry McNerney (D-Pleasanton)

Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton)

Senator Laura Richardson (D-San Pedro)

Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park)

Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles)

Senator Tony Strickland (R-Huntington Beach)

Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Silicon Valley)

Environmental Quality Committee:

Senator Catherine S. Blakespear (D-Encinitas) (Chair)

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) (Vice Chair)

Senator Benjamin Allen (D-Pacific Palisades)

Senator Megan Dahle (R-Bieber)

Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach)

Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield)

Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley)

Governmental Organization Committee:

Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) (Chair)

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) (Vice Chair)

Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (R-Jackson)

Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera)

Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento)

Senator Catherine S. Blakespear (D-Encinitas)

Senator Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside)

Senator Megan Dahle (R-Bieber)

Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield)

Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa)

Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego)

Senator Laura Richardson (D-San Pedro)

Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles)

Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Silicon Valley)

Senator Akilah Weber Pierson (D-San Diego)

Health Committee:

Senator Akilah Weber Pierson (D-San Diego) (Chair)

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) (Vice Chair)

Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced)

Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles)

Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach)

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield)

Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley)

Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego)

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena)

Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park)

Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles)

Housing Committee:

Senator Jesse Arreguín (D-Oakland) (Chair)

Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) (Vice Chair)

Senator Christopher Cabaldon (D-Yolo)

Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced)

Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose)

Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles)

Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach)

Senator Tim Grayson (D-Concord)

Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa)

Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego)

Human Services Committee:

Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) (Chair)

Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) (Vice Chair)

Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz)

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena)

Senator Akilah Weber Pierson (D-San Diego)

Insurance Committee:

Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego) (Chair)

Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks) (Vice Chair)

Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park)

Senator Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego)

Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley)

Senator Laura Richardson (D-San Pedro)

Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park)

Judiciary Committee:

Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) (Chair)

Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks) (Vice Chair)

Senator Benjamin Allen (D-Pacific Palisades)

Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento)

Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced)

Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles)

Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz)

Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton)

Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles)

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita)

Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Silicon Valley)

Senator Akilah Weber Pierson (D-San Diego)

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco)

Labor, Public Employment, and Retirement Committee:

Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles) (Chair)

Senator Tony Strickland (R-Huntington Beach) (Vice Chair)

Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose)

Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles)

Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz)

Local Government Committee:

Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) (Chair)

Senator Steven 'Steve' Choi (R-Irvine) (Vice Chair)

Senator Jesse Arreguín (D-Oakland)

Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento)

Senator Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside)

Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz)

Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta)

Military and Veterans Affairs Committee:

Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) (Chair)

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) (Vice Chair)

Senator Jerry McNerney (D-Pleasanton)

Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley)

Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana)

Natural Resources and Water Committee:

Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) (Chair)

Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) (Vice Chair)

Senator Benjamin Allen (D-Pacific Palisades)

Senator Christopher Cabaldon (D-Yolo)

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield)

Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz)

Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles)

Privacy, Digital Technologies, and Consumer Protection Committee:

Senator Christopher Cabaldon (D-Yolo) (Chair)

Senator Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego)(Vice Chair)

Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach)

Senator Jerry McNerney (D-Pleasanton)

Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa)

Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego)

Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton)

Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana)

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco)

Public Safety Committee:

Senator Jesse Arreguín (D-Oakland) (Chair)

Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) (Vice Chair)

Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced)

Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose)

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena)

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco)

Revenue and Taxation Committee:

Senator Jerry McNerney (D-Pleasanton) (Chair)

Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (R-Jackson) (Vice Chair)

Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento)

Senator Tim Grayson (D-Concord)

Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana)

Rules Committee:

Senate President pro Tem Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) (Chair)

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) (Vice Chair)

Senator Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego)

Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz)

Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton)

Transportation Committee:

Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) (Chair)

Senator Tony Strickland (R-Huntington Beach) (Vice Chair)

Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera)

Senator Jesse Arreguín (D-Oakland)

Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park)

Senator Catherine S. Blakespear (D-Encinitas)

Senator Megan Dahle (R-Bieber)

Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach)

Senator Tim Grayson (D-Concord)

Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley)

Senator Laura Richardson (D-San Pedro)

Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta)

Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana)

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita)

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco)

Legislative Ethics Committee:

Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) (Chair)

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) (Vice Chair)

Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced)

Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose)

Senator Tim Grayson (D-Concord)

Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks)

Joint Committees Assignments

Joint Committee on the Arts:

Senator Benjamin Allen (D-Pacific Palisades) (Chair)

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield)

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena)

Senator Laura Richardson (D-San Pedro)

Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park)

Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles)

Joint Committee on Fairs Allocation and Classification:

Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento) (Vice Chair)

Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (R-Jackson)

Senator Christopher Cabaldon (D-Yolo)

Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced)

Senator Megan Dahle (R-Bieber)

Senator Jerry McNerney (D-Pleasanton)

Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego)

Joint Committee on Fisheries and Aquaculture:

Senate President pro Tem Emeritus Mike McGuire (D-North Coast) (Chair)

Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose)

Senator Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego)

Senator Akilah Weber Pierson (D-San Diego)

Joint Committee on Rules:

Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) (Vice Chair)

Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento)

Senator Christopher Cabaldon (D-Yolo)

Senator Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside)

Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose)

Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach)

Senator Tim Grayson (D-Concord)

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield)

Senator Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego)

Senate President pro Tem Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara)

Senate President pro Tem Emeritus Mike McGuire (D-North Coast)

Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles)

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita)

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco)

Joint Legislative Audit Committee:

Senator Christopher Cabaldon (D-Yolo) (Vice Chair)

Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento)

Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park)

Senator Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside)

Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose)

Senator Megan Dahle (R-Bieber)

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita)

Joint Legislative Budget Committee:

Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) (Chair)

Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach)

Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield)

Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley)

Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks)

Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa)

Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton)

Senator Laura Richardson (D-San Pedro)

Joint Legislative Committee on Climate Change Policies:

Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) (Vice Chair)

Senator Catherine S. Blakespear (D-Encinitas)

Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield)

Senator Akilah Weber Pierson (D-San Diego)

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco)

Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management:

Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) (Chair)

Senator Benjamin Allen (D-Pacific Palisades)

Senator Catherine S. Blakespear (D-Encinitas)

Senator Megan Dahle (R-Bieber)

Senator Tim Grayson (D-Concord)

Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park)

Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta)

Special Committee

Special Committee on International Sporting Events: Olympics and World Cup:

Senator Benjamin Allen (D-Pacific Palisades) (Chair)

Senator Aisha Wahab (D-Silicon Valley) (Vice Chair)

Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera)

Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose)

Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles)

Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach)

Senator Laura Richardson (D-San Pedro)

Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park)

Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles)

Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana)

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita)

Select Committee

Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector: