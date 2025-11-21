Waymo autonomous vehicle fleet expanding operations in northern and southern California

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Friday, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced that two types of Waymo autonomous vehicles have a substantially expanded area of operation that now includes highways and parts of Ventura County.

The two vehicle platforms, model years 2021 and 2024 Jaguar I-Pace and model years 2022 and 2025 Zeekr RT, will be authorized beyond the previously approved operation areas -highlighted in the images below in the darker shading- to the larger lightly shaded areas.

The expanded operation range centered around the Bay Area now includes Sacramento and the Los Angeles range reaches from southern Ventura County to San Diego.

Ventura County cities included in Friday's expansion of the self-driving vehicle's operation range include Camarillo, Moorpark, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks.

A full list of the cities included in the expansion can be found here.

Earlier this week, Waymo celebrated its expansion of its autonomous fleet to five new cities: Miami, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Orlando.