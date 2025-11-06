Central Coast region featured prominently in State Parks Foundation photo contest

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday, the California State Parks Foundation announced the winners of this year's state parks photo contest and the local region was well represented in both photographs and by local photographers.

Submissions were judged on creativity and originality, technical quality, relevance to the category, emotional impact, storytelling, and aesthetic appeal explained the California State Parks Foundation.

You can check out the selected photos from the contest here including the honorable mention submissions.

Wes Bracken of Paso Robles won the "Wildlife and Nature" category for his beautiful photo of Morro Bay State Park and the iconic Morro Rock framed behind an elusive four-legged central Coast neighbor.

"I spent thirty minutes crouched in the sand, hiding behind a log, hoping this deer would reappear," shared Wes Bracken. "Patience paid off, and with little time to react, I managed to capture this magical moment."

Brian Filoteo of Ventura won the "Recreation and Activities" category with his dynamic shot at Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park which the State Parks Foundation added that surfers enter the chasm below at their own risk.

"The ocean carved its own doorway through stone, the courage finds a way to slip through. Each wave crashes like applause for the soul that dares to chase light through chaos and to my lens," shared Brian Filoteo. "At sunset in Big Sur's Keyhole Rock, vast nature and spirit collide — wild, fearless, and free."

Tami Fandrei of Sacramento won the "People in Parks" category for her picture that captured the human element at the Oceano Dunes Recreation Area.

"What started as a friends’ road trip with only a campsite planned, we stumbled upon the beauty of Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area at sunset," explained Tami Fandrei. "Our adventures lead us to some of the most unexpected places. This photo is the perfect representation of each of our personalities."

Brittany Oravets of Paso Robles won the "California History" category for her juxtaposing shot of an old school house with an equine visitor with Hearst Castle in the background at Hearst San Simeon State Park.

"The scene caught my eye due to the contrast of the simplicity of the old school house and horse paired with Hearst Castle glimmering in the golden hour light," Brittany Oravets shared. "We had just come from a tour of the castle where everything was ornate and larger than life, but from the base of the hill, the castle looked so small tucked away in the trees. My husband, brother and I all stopped to admire this view and I wanted to capture this shot as a reminder of the moment together."

Your News Channel author wanted to also add the fifth and final winner to this article because if you have read this far, you too enjoy these fantastic photos.

Patrick Rodden of Modesto won the "Scenic Landscapes" category for his dreamlike photo at Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve.

"Every year, just like the migrating birds, I return to Mono Lake. Its beauty is only outweighed by its size and its importance to the greater ecosystem of the Great Basin," detailed Patrick Rodden. "To see it unfold as you drive over Tioga Pass is something special that leaves an imprint on your heart and mind. There’s nothing so strange and magnificent as a massive lake in a desert."

Category winners will receive a California Explorer Vehicle Day Use Annual Pass and will be featured in the California State Parks Foundation 2027 calendar.