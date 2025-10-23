Chipotle settles claims over alleged violations of state gift card redemption law

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced that Chipotle Mexican Grill agreed to pay $246,000 as part of a stipulated judgement to settle alleged violations of the state's gift card redemption law.

The complaint -filed in Ventura County on behalf of the District Attorney's Offices in Los Angeles, Sonoma, and Shasta counties- alleged that the restaurant unlawfully denied consumers their right under state law to cash out gift cards with a balance of less than $10 detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"California law ensures that consumers can keep every dollar that is rightfully theirs," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "This settlement not only holds Chipotle accountable but also guarantees that consumers can easily obtain the refunds the law provides. I want to thank our partner counties, Los Angeles, Sonoma, and Shasta, for their collaboration and commitment to protecting consumers across California."

Under the terms of the agreement, Chipotle will have to pay $145,467.04 in civil penalties, $88,532.96 in investigative costs, and $12,000 in restitution to the California Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Chipotle was also required to launch a website dedicated to gift card refunds for balances under $10 that cardholders can find here.

Chipotle gift cards will also need to be updated to include a message directing consumers to the new website that is prohibited from using any information collected by customers looking to redeem the balance of their gift cards for any marketing purposes noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.