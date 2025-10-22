Local Congressman demands federal watchdog investigate partisan messages about shutdown

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYT) – On Wednesday, Congressman Carbajal sent a letter to Acting Special Counsel Jamieson Greer alleging that partisan messages regarding the ongoing government shutdown posted by multiple federal agencies could violate federal law.

The Hatch Act of 1939, limits all federal employees -except the President and Vice President- from engaging in partisan activities directed at the success or failure of a political party while serving in the federal government explained the Office of Special Counsel.

"I am writing to request that you open an investigation concerning reports that political messaging has been disseminated through federal agency channels during the ongoing government shutdown," began Wednesday's letter from Congressman Carbajal. "There are multiple reports that several agencies have issued communications blaming one political party for the ongoing shutdown, using official government resources to amplify these claims. These statements—some of which appeared on agency websites and others distributed internally to staff—frame the shutdown as being 'caused by Democrats' or 'driven by the left,' language that raises significant Hatch Act concerns. Regardless of which party holds power, such messaging violates the foundational principle that federal agencies serve the American people, not partisan agendas."

Congressman Carbajal noted that the Los Padres National Forest website has a banner that reads in part, "The Radical Left Democrats shut down the government. This government website will be updated periodically during the funding lapse for mission critical functions. President Trump has made it clear he wants to keep the government open and support those who feed, fuel, and clothe the American people."

A screenshot of that message is shown in the image below, taken on from the Los Padres National Forest website on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.

"[T]he Hatch Act is clear: Federal employees must remain impartial in the performance of their duties, regardless of political climate or leadership," continued Congressman Carbajal's letter. "Federal employees, including those on California’s Central Coast, deserve clear guidance to ensure that directives do not compromise their integrity or the public’s trust."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is not alone in posting the partisan messages about the second-longest government shutdown in American history as of the publication of this article.

Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee sent a letter to the Office of Special Counsel regarding partisan messages on the website for the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"[T]his is not about propaganda," stated the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner during an interview earlier this month. "To me, the Democrats and the far left are using this as a distraction to really deflect from what’s really important here, and that’s how it’s been irresponsible actions on the Hill, and American people are being impacted greatly by this government shutdown."

The screenshot below shows a pop-up on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's webpage taken on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.

In addition to the public statements by federal agencies, federal employees received an email in September regarding the Congressional impasse.

"President Trump opposes a government shutdown and strongly supports enactment of H.R 5371 [the continuing resolution that would have continued to fund the government into late November]," read identical emails sent to multiple federal agency employees in September, the day before the official shut down. "Unfortunately, Democrats are blocking this continuing resolution in the U.S. Senate due to unrelated policy demands. If Congressional Democrats maintain their current posture and refuse to pass a clean Continuing Resolution to keep the government funded before midnight on September 30, 2025, federal appropriated funding will lapse."

According to the Office of Special Counsel, the penalty for violations of the Hatch Act include removal from federal service, reduction in grade, debarments from federal employment for up to five years, suspension, reprimand, or a civil penalty up to $1,000.

"It is unfortunate that this message had to be sent because of Congressional Democrats holding the government hostage," stated Andrew Nixon on behalf of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to The Hill. "The reality is that the Trump Administration wants to keep the government open so HHS can continue to provide critical services to safeguard the public’s health and well-being. By contrast, Congressional Democrats are threatening a shutdown that would impact care to millions of Americans."

Wednesday's letter concluded by asking the Office of Special Counsel to immediately open an investigation into the messages and statements and provide guidance on how the office intended to prevent future violations.

Your News Channel reached out to the Office of Special Counsel regarding the allegations and an automated electronic response stated, "The Hatch Act Unit is out of the office due to a lapse in appropriations and will respond upon return."