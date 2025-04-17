Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Michael Carrozzo issued public censure and will be required to step down from his position

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, a severe public censure and an irrevocable resignation was issued to Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Michael Carrozzo regarding ten acts of willful misconduct and nine acts of prejudicial misconduct.

Judge Carrozo will take approved leave from the bench beginning June 2, 2025, and formally resign from his position on the Santa Barbara County Superior Court effective Sep. 9, 2025, stated a press release Thursday from the California Commission on Judicial Performance.

According to the six-member Commission, the decision resolves the pending formal proceedings against Judge Carrozzo and includes an agreement that Carrozzo will not serve as a judicial officer anywhere in California after Sep. 9, 2025.

From 2017 to 2018, Judge Carrozzo served as the Assistant Presiding Judge and from 2019 to 2020, he served as the Presiding Judge for the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Over a two year period, Judge Carrozzo drafted correspondences with letterhead indicating that he was an attorney at law and stating he represented his judicial secretary in a variety of legal contestations including an insurance claim, a housing dispute, and a mattress purchase detailed the Commission.

For example, the Commission on Judicial Performance's Notice of Formal Proceedings noted that on Aug. 15, 2019, then-Presiding Judge Carrozzo sent an email that had an attached document that was a letter from "attorney" Michael Carrozzo to an insurance company about subrogation of insurance claims and used the letterhead below:

The Commission on Judicial Performance explained that judges are technically not an active licensee of the California State Bar and are not permitted to practice law while serving as a judge.

Judge Carrozzo "misrepresented material and intentionally conveyed the false representation that he was entitled to practice law" stated the Commission's press release.

Additionally, Judge Carrozzo was found to have made representations to the Commission about the correspondences that, "he knew or should have known were false" added the Commission.

In October of 2018, Judge Carrozzo personally requested and received an unredacted copy of a California Highway Patrol (CHP) collision report for a 2018 traffic accident involving his judicial secretary for her "use and benefit" explained the Commission in its initial report.

The Commission noted that the CHP Officer's first emailed response to Judge Carrozzo's request referred to Judge Carrozzo as "your honor".

"You had no legal authority to obtain or possess the confidential law enforcement report relating to Ms. Eklund’s October 2018 traffic accident," stated the Commission. "You obtained a copy of the report without completing the required CHP form, signing the required declaration under penalty of perjury, or paying the statutorily mandated fee, as is required of members of the public. Your conduct constituted an abuse of authority and violated canons 2, 2A, 2B(1), and 2B(2) of the Code of Judicial Ethics."

The Commission shared that in 2020, Judge Carrozzo attempted to secure future admission for the child he had fathered with his judicial secretary at a school thats name was redacted in the Commission's Notice by sending the following email directly to the school's Director:

As shown above, Judge Carrozzo sent the email from his official judicial email address and emailed the response from the school's Director confirming that his unborn child was on the waitlist to Eklund's court email address added the Commission.

The Commission concluded in its initial report that: