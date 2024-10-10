Skip to Content
Nova Exhibition extended until Oct. 20

LOS ANGELES, Calif.-This week marks the one year anniversary of the Nova Music Festival massacre in Israel .

Terrorists killed 370 people and took 44 hostage sparking the deadly war between Israel and Hamas.

The Nova Exhibition in Los Angeles is a remembrance.

The installation empowers visitors to bear witness.

The festival that was dedicated to peace and love was shattered by violence.

The show in Los Angeles has been extended until Oct. 20.

For more information https://www.novaexhibtion.com

