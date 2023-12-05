Small Business Administration makes low-interest loans available for businesses impacted by California Salmon Fishery closure until August

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The U.S. Small Business Administration is making low-interest federal disaster loans available for certain businesses impacted by the California Salmon Fishery closure from April to the end of October last year.

The deadline for filing for economic injury is Aug. 29, 2024.

Eligible businesses include small non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and most non-profits in the following California counties:

Primary Counties: Del Norte, Sacramento, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Sonoma and Trinity.

Del Norte, Sacramento, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Sonoma and Trinity. Contiguous Counties: Alameda, Amador, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Kings, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, San Francisco, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Shasta, Siskiyou, Solano, Sutter, Tehama and Yolo

“Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred,” said Associate Administrator Francisco Sánchez of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Recovery & Resilience.

According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), there is no cost or obligation and eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis.

On Nov. 29 of last year, the SBA Administrator declared the California salmon fishing closure an official disaster.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help California’s small businesses impacted by the Salmon Fishery Closure,” said SBA Administrator Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help these businesses.”

For more information or to apply online, visit here or look up your nearest SBA branch here. Visitors are asked to call to set up an appointment.

You can also contact the SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.