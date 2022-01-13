2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival lineup released

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival lineup is out.

The festival will be headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Ye (aka Kanye West). The lineup features a variety of different artists, including Doja Cat, Megan The Stallion, Karol G, Lil Baby, Danny Elfman, 21 Savage, Grupo Firme, Carly Rae Jepsen, and many more.

It will also mark the desert return of the house supergroup, Swedish House Mafia.

Goldenvoice announced that presale for Weekend 2 will start on Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Weekend 1 is sold out. You can register now at Coachella.com.

Weekend 1 will be held on April 15-17. Weekend 2 is on April 22-24. It all goes down where it always has, the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.

For those who prefer the country scene a little more, the Stagecoach Music Festival was released back in July. Headliners for the three-day music festival include Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs.

Stagecoach will be held on April 29-May 1, 2022.