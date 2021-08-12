Coachella and Stagecoach attendees will have to be vaccinated says concert promoter

California

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - AEG Presents, the parent company of Goldenvoice announced Thursday that it will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theatres, and festivals. According to a news release from AEG, 'The decision comes on the heels of the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads throughout the United States.

AEG Presents is either an owner or partner in such iconic venues and festivals as New York’s Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel, The Roxy and El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, Firefly Music Festival, Day N Vegas, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Coachella Music & Arts Festival, among others.'

According to the release the policy will go into full effect nationwide no later than October 1, 2021 and several venues have already been following local government vaccination mandates, with others anticipated to come in the weeks leading up to October 1. The date was chosen specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

Coachella will take place April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022. Stagecoach is slated for April 29 to May 1, 2022.