2021 Coachella & Stagecoach festivals canceled due to COVID-19

California

Two of the biggest music festivals in America will not happen for the second year in a row due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser issues a order cancelling the 2021 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach.

The festivals were scheduled for April 2021.

"This Order recognizes that both the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Music Festival are music concerts and gatherings of an international scope, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees from many countries, including several disproportionately afflicted by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic," reads the order. "This order is intended to reduce the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19, thereby slowing the spread of COVID-19 in communities worldwide."

The order adds, "If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk."

The original order released on social media had a statement that read that there were concerns over a resurgence of coronavirus in the Fall, both in Riverside County and around the world.

Note from cancellation order

Our sister station KESQ reached out to Riverside County to confirm whether this means the festivals won't be able to be held in October as it has been rumored to be moved to.

Brooke Federico, public information officer for Riverside County, confirmed the Fall note in the order was an error. The county is publishing the order now and will be re-released soon with that sentence removed.

There has been no statement from Goldenvoice over the order regarding what comes next. There is also no word on what happens to those that rolled over their 2020 passes into this year.

Click here for continuing updates.