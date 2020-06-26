California Police Chiefs Association calls for major reforms in policing

California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Leaders of the California Police Chiefs Association (CPCA) demanded reforms in policing throughout the nation on Friday.

The leaders announced a platform of guiding principles and policies outlining an inclusive strategy intended to bring law enforcement together with community leaders, elected officials and social justice organizations across the state.

The reforms include calling for a nationwide use-of-force policy standard modeled after California law.

It also demands the expansion of accountability and disciplinary actions, an increased emphasis on transparency, ongoing focus on diversity in recruitment, programmatic support for officer mental health and wellness, and continued development of specific training practices.

Eric Nuñez, the newly elected CPCA president, hopes that the platform will ensure greater accountability for California's law enforcement agencies and prioritize the safety and security of all communities. "As an association representing over 26 million Californians, CPCA condemns all acts of excessive force and racially biased policing in the country. It is evident that our nation remains host to structural divides caused by racial injustice, and although peace officers are not the root cause of this, we are also not immune from the impacts of our shared past."

Key elements of the platform includes the following: