Governor Newsom provides 90-day tax extension for small businesses

California

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Monday that will provide tax, regulatory and licensing extensions for businesses.

The Governor's Office said that the order allows the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration to offer a 90-day extension for tax returns and tax payments for all businesses filing a return for less than $1 million in taxes.

This means that small businesses will have until the end of July to file their first-quarter tax returns.

In addition to tax extensions, the order extends the statute of limitations to file a claim for refund by 60 days, in order to accommodate tax and fee payers.

The order also includes extensions that impact state government workers as well as consumers.

The DMV will limit in-person transactions for the next 60 days, allowing people to submit mail-in renewals instead.

The Department of Consumer Affairs will also be waiving continuing education requirements for several professions over the next 60 days.

The order extends the Office of Administrative Law's deadlines to review regular department proposed regulations.

It would also extend the time period allowed to complete investigations of public safety officers based on allegations of misconduct by 60 days.

Lastly, deadlines for trainings, investigations and adverse actions for state workers will also be extended.

A copy of this executive order can be read here.

To read about how California is responding to COVID-19, visit covid19.ca.gov.