Rallies to follow raids in Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.- Supporters of undocumented workers are planning rallies following a raid this morning at Laguna Farms in Camarillo

It's across from California State University Channel Islands near Laguna Road.

There have been other raid recently by the Sinclair gas station on S. Ventura Rd. in Oxnard and Healthy Baby Nutrition near the Oxnard City Hall.

That raid is also close to a mural of late Supervisor Carmen Ramirez who dedicated her political leadership to helping workers.

Locals said the fear is impacting businesses including the gas station and farm stands.

They have been hearing about raids on social media.

"That's all I've been hearing about this week," said Wendy Mindy, "and today particularly it's been very slow actually i told my mom to go home right now because they are very worried, a lot of our customers we haven't been seeing them regularly, we like to get food from a food truck and they also haven't been here all week."

Katherine Dyson brought water and snacks to fields to show her support.

"I saw 805 Immigration Coalition put out that they are looking for people to come out to the fields and just show up and be present and let workers know and anybody else that you are here ready to help and be a resource around here," said Dyson.

She said she is concerned about her community.

"I'm trying to figure out as best I can how to show up for my community and put myself out there to be a resource right now," said Dyson.

Your News Channel reached out to a number of farmers who chose not to comment on the impacts to the Trump administration's deportation efforts.

Your News Channel will have more on the raids and rallies tonight on the news.