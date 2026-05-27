Skip to Content
News

Tracking wet & cool weather Wednesday,

By
New
Published 6:00 am

We begin Wednesday morning with overcast skies and some misting and drizzle. Slow clearing is expected as the sea breeze will entrap clouds for most of the day. Highs rise into the 60s for most, grab that extra layer and keep it on! We may see some spotty showers and thunderstorms inland this evening. A few small rain cells could also appear off the coastline. This raises rainfall chances to 20% for the entire area. Any rain amounts would be light and minimally impactful. Winds and Waves will still be more of a nuisance to those headed out. Advisory level winds are expected for most through the evening.

Cloudy skies prevail Thursday morning and will be slow to clear. An abundance of onshore flow is ahead. Some pop up thunderstorms are expected along the Kern county boarder. These showers may produce some needed and measurable rainfall. Keep this in mind when traveling long the grapevine. Highs rise into the 60s again for most. Well below average, some areas 20 degrees below normal! Overnight lows will take a hit again, some areas into the 30s and 40s.

A weekend warm up is expected. Mostly sunny skies and highs into the 70s prevail this weekend.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.