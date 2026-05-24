Cal Poly loses to UCSD to set up winner-take-all game at Big West Championships

IRVINE, Calif. (KEYT) - No. 3 seed UC San Diego (27-27) defeated No. 2 seed Cal Poly (35-22) with a decisive 12-2 victory in eight innings, Saturday night at Cicerone Field at Anteater Ballpark, to force a winner-take-all decisive game on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

The two teams will battle for the conference crown and the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Championship.

The Tritons' offense produced 11 hits, including three doubles and a triple, while drawing six walks and scored in four of the eight innings. UCSD starter Austin Bowker went 6.2 innings with two earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts. Closer Kayden Henson got a third save on the season pitching 1.1 innings of shutout ball. Designated hitter Addison Klepsch (2-for-5), first baseman Gabe Camacho (2-for-4), catcher Trevian Martinez (2-for-4) and center fielder Nathaniel Widelski (1-for-3) had two RBIs apiece.

For Cal Poly, third baseman Alejandro Garza and catcher Ryan Tayman had two hits each.

The Mustangs came out of the gates strong, scoring in the top of the first as Cam Hoiland brought in Garza. However, with the bases loaded, Bowker was able to get the necessary out to escape the jam.

UC San Diego responded in the bottom of the second inning with four runs. Martinez and Widelski knocked back-to-back RBI singles, then Anthony Potestio hit a sacrifice fly to score a third run of the frame. Widelski stole home for the fourth score of the inning.

The Tritons added one more in the fifth inning with a Potestio RBI knock.

Cal Poly was able to get a run back as Gavin Spiridonoff homered in the seventh inning to make the score 5-2.

UC San Diego scored four insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning with RBIs coming from Addison Klepsch, Camacho, Martinez and Widelski to make it an 9-2 game.

The Tritons ended the game with three runs in the eighth inning to force the 10-run run rule with RBI hits coming from Camacho, J.C. Allen and Alex Leopard.

(Article courtesy of Big West)