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Strong winds and large waves this weekend

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New
Published 5:51 am

We begin the morning with gray skies and slow clearing clouds. Visibility may be an issue along major highways, travel slowly. Highs rise into the 70s for most beaches, 80s inland. This will be one of the warmest days of the forecast. Skies clear out quickly as winds begin. Many areas will see Wind Advisories close to dinner this evening and all microclimates will have blustery conditions. Gusty conditions could blow around unsecured objects or cause local power outages.

The wide scale wind event begins this weekend. Most of the area will be underneath some Wind Advisory or Warning. Plan your outdoor activities accordingly. Bring any valuable items inside and be wary of palm fronds falling. More power outages are possible. Large waves will cause hazardous beaches. Sneaker waves and local sets upwards of 15Ft are possible. Dangerous rip currents will impact the entire coastline. Stay out of the waters and boaters stay in the harbor. Gale force winds are expected on the waters along with the choppy seas. Winds on land may gust near 50mph, a Wind Advisory has been set for most of the area through 11pm Sunday.

Strong winds and waves occur Sunday as well. Many areas will hold with Wind Advisories and High Surf Advisories through the overnight. Highs into the 70s and low 80s. Brush fire concerns arise, practice fire safety and be weather aware.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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