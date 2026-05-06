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Empiezan trabajos de construcción en la calle Palm Canyon

KYMA
Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay
KYMA
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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Los conductores que transiten por Cathedral City deben planificar con anticipación, ya que han comenzado los trabajos de construcción en la calle Palm Canyon, donde además llevaran a cabo la instalación de un monumento, el proyecto terminara el 29 de mayo.

El trabajo se realiza en tres fases en el camellón central entre la calle Date Palm y Calle Sungate, y el proyecto se desarrollará en tres fases.

La ciudad pide a los conductores reducir la velocidad en la zona de trabajo, estar atentos a los trabajadores y maquinaria, y considerar rutas alternas.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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