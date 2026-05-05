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El Cinco de Mayo un impulso económico para la comunidad hispana, pese a la tensión migratoria

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Published 11:14 am

Juan Montesló

VALLE DE COACHELLA, California (KUNA) – Los negocios de todo el Valle de Coachella se preparan para una posible ajetreada celebración del Cinco de Mayo; restaurantes y bares esperan un notable repunte en sus ventas pese a los temores migratorios.

Restauranteros locales afirman que esta festividad proporciona un impulso económico clave durante la temporada primaveral, atrayendo tanto a residentes como a visitantes. Muchos restaurantes mexicanos de gestión familiar experimentan en esta fecha algunos de sus días de mayor afluencia del año.

El Cinco de Mayo conmemora la victoria de México en la Batalla de Puebla y se ha convertido en una festividad cultural ampliamente celebrada en los Estados Unidos.

Manténgase al tanto del reporte completo esta tarde en punto de las 6 pm solo por Telemundo 15.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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