Se investiga caso de mujer atacada por varios perros en Beaumont

By
Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

La Oficina del Fiscal del Condado de Riverside está revisando posibles cargos después de que una mujer fuera atacada por varios perros en Beaumont el pasado 27 de Febrero.

Las autoridades dicen que el esposo de la mujer golpeó a uno de los perros con una herramienta de jardinería mientras intentaba detener el ataque y el perro murió más tarde a causa de las heridas.

Las autoridades no han indicado quién podría enfrentar posibles cargos, si el dueño de los perros o el que los golpeo.

