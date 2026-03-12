Skip to Content
Maestros de Salton Sea recibieron noticia de despidos

Nancy Prado

Más de una docena de maestros de la Escuela Primaria Seaview de Salton City dieron a conocer que recibieron la noticia de que serán despedidos al final del presente año escolar.

El sindicato señaló que los despidos forman parte de un plan más amplio del distrito escolar para eliminar alrededor de 80 puestos de trabajo en varias escuelas.

Los líderes sindicales también advirtieron que los despidos pueden afectar la moral del personal y alterar a los estudiantes.

Invitamos a las personas a participar mañana en la reunión de la mesa directiva para externar su molestia por los recortes.

