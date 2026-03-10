Skip to Content
Investigan accidente de motocicleta en Palm Desert

Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Las autoridades investigan un accidente en el que se involucró una motocicleta y un auto ayer al mediodía en Palm Desert.

Agentes del Sheriff respondieron a la intersección de San Gorgonio Way y Monterey Avenue.

Las autoridades informaron que el motociclista fue llevado al hospital en ambulancia y se encuentra en condición estable.

