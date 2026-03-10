Skip to Content
Bomberos investigan incendio ocurrido durante la noche en una casa en Thousand Palms

By
Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un incendio ocurrió en una vivienda en la comunidad Tri Palm Estates y se informaron que una casa móvil de una sola sección estaba completamente envuelta en llamas.

Las cuadrillas indican que el incendio comenzó poco antes de las 8 de la noche, posiblemente en el garaje, antes de extenderse hacia la vivienda.

Tanques de propano almacenados en el interior pudieron haber contribuido a intensificar el fuego.

La buena noticia es que no se han reportado personas lesionadas.

Sin embargo, los bomberos dijeron que aún no han podido localizar a la persona que vive en la casa.

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

