Winds calm for Tuesday, pleasant conditions and clear skies

By
New
Published 5:38 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A very mild Tuesday is on tap with temperatures slightly rising, but wind speeds have calmed for the day. Temperatures will be slightly above average for this time of year.

A bit of a misty morning to start the day for beach communities and portions of San Luis Obispo county. As the sun rises, it will start to warm and clear skies will prevail and bring a beautiful day today!

A weak ridge of high pressure sitting near the Central Coast will warm temperatures slightly today, rising into the 70s for the region. By Wednesday a trough of low pressure will build over northern California and will drop down near the region. Temperatures will cool slightly for Wednesday and Thursday. As the trough of low moves East, it will leave behind gusty winds, which will pick up Wednesday evening into Thursday. No advisories are in place currently, however the National Weather Service says wind alerts may be issued as we move through the week.

Overall it will be a rather dry week and very pleasant! Head outside and enjoy the sunshine.

Mackenzie Lake

