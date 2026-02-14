Santa Barbara International Film Festival award winning films announced

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced the winning films from this year.

The awards breakfast was announced by El Encanto in Santa Barbara with both Jury and Filmmakers in attendance.

The winning films include:

The Audience Choice Award sponsored by The Santa Barbara Independent

STEAL THIS STORY, PLEASE - Directed by Tia Lessin and Carl Deal

Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema

A MOSQUITO IN THE EAR - Directed by Nicola Rinciari

The Jeffrey C. Barbakow Award for Best International Feature Film

ADAM'S SAKE - Directed by Laura Wandel

The Best Documentary Award

GASLIT - Directed by Katie Camosy

The Nueva Vision Award for Spain/Latin America Cinema

VERSAILLES - Directed by Andrés Clariond Rangel

The Best Animated Short Film Award

PAPILLON - Directed by Florence Miailhe

The Best Documentary Short Film Award

A SHORT DOCUMENTARY ABOUT A GIANT PENCIL - Directed by Daniel Straub

The Best Live-Action Short Film Award

AGNÈS - Directed by Nora Arnezeder

All three of the short award recipients are now eligible for the Academy Awards.

The Social Justice Award sponsored by the Fund for Santa Barbara

STEAL THIS STORY, PLEASE - Directed by Tia Lessin and Carl Deal

The ADL Stand Up Award sponsored by ADL Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties

BOOKENDS - Directed by Mike Doyle

The ASC Award for Cinematography sponsored by The American Society of Cinematographers

LOST LAND - Directed by Akio Fujimoto, Cinematography by Yoshio Kitagawa