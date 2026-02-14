Santa Barbara International Film Festival award winning films announced
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced the winning films from this year.
The awards breakfast was announced by El Encanto in Santa Barbara with both Jury and Filmmakers in attendance.
The winning films include:
The Audience Choice Award sponsored by The Santa Barbara Independent
STEAL THIS STORY, PLEASE - Directed by Tia Lessin and Carl Deal
Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema
A MOSQUITO IN THE EAR - Directed by Nicola Rinciari
The Jeffrey C. Barbakow Award for Best International Feature Film
ADAM'S SAKE - Directed by Laura Wandel
The Best Documentary Award
GASLIT - Directed by Katie Camosy
The Nueva Vision Award for Spain/Latin America Cinema
VERSAILLES - Directed by Andrés Clariond Rangel
The Best Animated Short Film Award
PAPILLON - Directed by Florence Miailhe
The Best Documentary Short Film Award
A SHORT DOCUMENTARY ABOUT A GIANT PENCIL - Directed by Daniel Straub
The Best Live-Action Short Film Award
AGNÈS - Directed by Nora Arnezeder
All three of the short award recipients are now eligible for the Academy Awards.
The Social Justice Award sponsored by the Fund for Santa Barbara
STEAL THIS STORY, PLEASE - Directed by Tia Lessin and Carl Deal
The ADL Stand Up Award sponsored by ADL Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties
BOOKENDS - Directed by Mike Doyle
The ASC Award for Cinematography sponsored by The American Society of Cinematographers
LOST LAND - Directed by Akio Fujimoto, Cinematography by Yoshio Kitagawa