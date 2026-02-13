Simi Valley man arrested after domestic violence call and vehicle chase on State Route 118

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 40-year-old Simi Valley man was taken into custody after leading officers responding to a domestic violence call on a freeway pursuit Thursday evening.

On Feb. 12, around 7:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to a possible domestic violence incident in progress in the 5300 block of Cochran Street after a person reported they heard screaming and believed a female neighbor was being assaulted by her boyfriend stated a press release Friday from the Simi Valley Police Department.

Arriving officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle associated with the call, but the suspected vehicle did not stop and instead, entered westbound State Route 118 detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, officers lost sight of the vehicle, but later located it in a Vons parking lot at 1855 Cochran Street.

Officers stopped the suspected driver, a 40-year-old Simi Valley man, as he attempted to leave the area on foot and it was later discovered that the man's vehicle had collided with a signal pole while exiting State Route 118 which prompted a response from the California Highway Patrol shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

The 40-year-old was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail on the following charges:

PC 273.5(a)-Corporal Injury to a Spouse of Cohabitant

PC 148(a)(1)-Resisting, Delaying, or Obstructing a Peace Officer

VC 2800.2-Felony Evading

VC 14601.2(a)-Driving on a Suspended License (DUI-related)

VC 23247(e)-Ignition Interlock Device Violation

VC 23152(a)-Driving Under the Influence

Domestic violence is a crime that can have lasting impacts on people, families, and the community.

In the event of a domestic violence emergency, call 911.

Those in need of support services can dial 211 to be connected to local programs and community resources.