Solstice Parade Rides the Wave Theme

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The sun came out for the annual Solstice Parade along Santa Barbara Street.

Thousands of people lined the street to see the parade with the wave theme.

A record 110 La Boheme Dance Troupe members took part at the beginning of the parade.

"This year was so magical happy solstice what a beautiful event for Santa Barbara," said La Boheme founder and director Teresa Kuskey Oshay," people come from near and far and it is so wonderful to celebrate each other."

All kinds of music and dancing followed .

Mariano Silva's samba dancers put on a show.

Traci Russell line dancers had a kick in their step.

The Grace Fisher Foundation took part with a wave of its own.

The annual parade celebrates the Summer Solstice also known as the longest day of the year.

Judges held up signs mid-parade just for the fun of it.

There are no awards and there is no advertising.

Donations are always welcome to cover the costs.

Longtime parade-goer Arlene Larsen loved it.

"It is incredible, the energy, it is a long walk and the dancing I can't even walk it, but they are dancing it incredible," said Larsen."

Maureen "Mo" Mcfadden loved the wave theme.

"I thought it was fabulous, I caught the wave, I rode it and I've never surfed a day in my life, how about that," said McFadden.

Pali X-Mano created another showstopper with a Sundance of The Giant Water Dragon.

The dragon was followed by a wave of drums.

From the start to the colorful tail end it wouldn't be possible without countless volunteers.