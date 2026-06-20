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Foresters beat Saints for 8th straight win

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Foresters inprove to 12-1 on the summer
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Published 10:53 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Brady Janusek singled in two runs in a 3-run fifth inning and the Santa Barbara Foresters beat the Arroyo Seco Saints 7-2 to run their winning streak to 8 games.

The Foresters play at the San Luis Obispo Blues on Sunday afternoon in a California Collegiate League showdown.

The Blues are 14-3 and lead the North Division while the Foresters are 12-1 and lead the South Division.

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Mike Klan

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