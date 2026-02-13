Skip to Content
CIF-SS Girls soccer and basketball first round playoff results

DP has season end in 1-0 loss
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT)

Girls Basketball First Round:

Division 1: Ventura 59, Notre Dame/SO: Kai Staniland scored 27 points and Brinley Anderson added 24 points as the Cougars improve to 25-4.

St. Bonaventure 43, Thousand Oaks 37: Lucille Devericks scored 12 points for the Seraphs.

St. Anthony 62, Oaks Christian 37

Division 2: Dos Pueblos 53, Los Alamitos 43: Kindah Amad-Reda collected a double-double for the Chargers with 16 points and 12 rebounds. DP hosts San Juan Hills on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Camarillo 54, South Torrance 32

San Clemente 52, San Marcos 29

Division 3: Oxnard 62, Cypress 53: Gia Angell poured in 24 points for the Yellowjackets.

Aliso Niguel 49, Rio Mesa 46

Division 4: Canyon/Anaheim 55, Moorpark 22

Westlake 66, Hesperia Christian 35

Division 5: Bishop Diego 62 Milken Community 54: Eden Wynne scored 22 points and grabbed 8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Bishop plays at Fullerton on Saturday.

Culver City 44, Santa Paula 40

Division 6: Carpinteria 69, San Gabriel Academy 39: Warriors host San Jacinto on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Division 7: Fillmore 31, Hawthorne MSA 29

Foothill Tech 50, Lucerne Valley 24

Villanova Prep 56, Santa Monica Academy 45

Division 8: Yucca Valley 61, Laguna Blanca 20

Santa Ana Valley 54, Providence/SB 10

Division 9: Channel Islands 65, Bethel Christian/R 12

La Sierra 37, Cate 35

Valley Christian Academy 39, Rancho Alamitos 37

Temple City 52, San Luis Obispo Classical 16

Girls Soccer First Round:

Division 1: Westlake 3, Fairmont Prep 2

Rosary Academy 1, Thousand Oaks 1: Rosary Academy advances on PK's

Capistrano Valley 3, Camarillo 2

Division 2: Ayala 3, Buena 0

La Mirada 1, Dos Pueblos 0: Chargers had some late scoring chances but could not get the equalizer

Oxnard 2, Mayfield 0

Costa Mesa 2, Ventura 1

Simi Valley 1, Notre Dame Academy 0

Division 5: Anaheim 2, Fillmore 1

Channel Islands 5, Century 1

Carpinteria 3, Burbank 0

Santa Paula 3, Charter Oak 2

Del Sol 2, Northview 1

Division 6: Thacher 1, Orange Vista 1: Thacher advances on PK's.

Grace 2, Village Christian 0

Division 7: Cate 4, Pioneer 0

Division 8: Mountain View 2, Bishop Diego 0

Indian Springs 1, Laguna Blanca 0

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

