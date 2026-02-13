CIF-SS Girls soccer and basketball first round playoff results
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT)
Girls Basketball First Round:
Division 1: Ventura 59, Notre Dame/SO: Kai Staniland scored 27 points and Brinley Anderson added 24 points as the Cougars improve to 25-4.
St. Bonaventure 43, Thousand Oaks 37: Lucille Devericks scored 12 points for the Seraphs.
St. Anthony 62, Oaks Christian 37
Division 2: Dos Pueblos 53, Los Alamitos 43: Kindah Amad-Reda collected a double-double for the Chargers with 16 points and 12 rebounds. DP hosts San Juan Hills on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Camarillo 54, South Torrance 32
San Clemente 52, San Marcos 29
Division 3: Oxnard 62, Cypress 53: Gia Angell poured in 24 points for the Yellowjackets.
Aliso Niguel 49, Rio Mesa 46
Division 4: Canyon/Anaheim 55, Moorpark 22
Westlake 66, Hesperia Christian 35
Division 5: Bishop Diego 62 Milken Community 54: Eden Wynne scored 22 points and grabbed 8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Bishop plays at Fullerton on Saturday.
Culver City 44, Santa Paula 40
Division 6: Carpinteria 69, San Gabriel Academy 39: Warriors host San Jacinto on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Division 7: Fillmore 31, Hawthorne MSA 29
Foothill Tech 50, Lucerne Valley 24
Villanova Prep 56, Santa Monica Academy 45
Division 8: Yucca Valley 61, Laguna Blanca 20
Santa Ana Valley 54, Providence/SB 10
Division 9: Channel Islands 65, Bethel Christian/R 12
La Sierra 37, Cate 35
Valley Christian Academy 39, Rancho Alamitos 37
Temple City 52, San Luis Obispo Classical 16
Girls Soccer First Round:
Division 1: Westlake 3, Fairmont Prep 2
Rosary Academy 1, Thousand Oaks 1: Rosary Academy advances on PK's
Capistrano Valley 3, Camarillo 2
Division 2: Ayala 3, Buena 0
La Mirada 1, Dos Pueblos 0: Chargers had some late scoring chances but could not get the equalizer
(Entenza Design).
Oxnard 2, Mayfield 0
Costa Mesa 2, Ventura 1
Simi Valley 1, Notre Dame Academy 0
Division 5: Anaheim 2, Fillmore 1
Channel Islands 5, Century 1
Carpinteria 3, Burbank 0
Santa Paula 3, Charter Oak 2
Del Sol 2, Northview 1
Division 6: Thacher 1, Orange Vista 1: Thacher advances on PK's.
Grace 2, Village Christian 0
Division 7: Cate 4, Pioneer 0
Division 8: Mountain View 2, Bishop Diego 0
Indian Springs 1, Laguna Blanca 0