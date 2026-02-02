Lompoc Public Library Receiving Prestigious Carnegie Corporation Grant

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - The Lompoc Public Library has been announced as a recipient of the prestigious Carnegie Corporation grant.

The city’s public library has existed for 115 years, having been opened in 1911 at the building which now houses the Lompoc Museum, courtesy of the same Carnegie Corporation grant.

The library moved to its current location at 501 E. North Avenue in 1970.

As the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence this year, the Carnegie Corporation has come full circle in a return to the Lompoc Public Library with another $10,000 grant.

Andrew Carnegie called libraries the “cradles of democracy." Lompoc Public Library director Sarah Bleyl echoes the sentiment, saying libraries are public institutions that still play vital roles in society.

