Ventura lifts water order in time for Thanksgiving

VENTURA, Calif. Residents and businesses in the Pierpont area by the beach in Ventura can use their water again for drinking, cleaning and cooking.

Ventura's Water Distribution Supervisor Ivan Canne said tests came back clean on Wednesday.

It appears detection of gasoline in the Ventura water supply on Tuesday was a false positive.

Residents including Pat Patterson are relieved. Pattersona and his wife have holiday guests coming for Turkey Day.

Before the issue was resolved the city of Ventura delivered water and set up hand washing stations around the beach community between San Pedro and Peninsula.

Work still needs to be done to repair damage that has caused the Westbound closure of Monmouth Drive.

Last year a gasoline spill impacted the sewer line and storm drain.

An area between the Sinclair and Shell gas stations is still fenced off.

