Police arrest 2 people living in Santa Maria riverbed suspected of drug & ammunition possession

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Police arrested two people in the Santa Maria riverbed Saturday after receiving a tip that drugs were being sold in the area. The tip came in at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a press release from Lt. Todd Logan of the Santa Maria Police department. Officers were dispatched to the riverbed and made contact with a 40-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man. The pair were living in the riverbed but are considered Santa Maria residents, according to Logan. Officers searched the area and found approximately half a pound of methamphetamine, 2.8 ounces of fentanyl, other unspecified drugs and ammunition for a .22-caliber firearm, per Logan. No gun was found at the scene, but the possession of ammunition was considered illegal. The two suspects were arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple drugs charges and possession of ammunition.

