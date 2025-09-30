Carpinteria warns of budget cuts as sheriff costs climb

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Carpinteria leaders are warning that the city’s budget is under increasing pressure, with law enforcement costs consuming a large share of local resources.

At Monday night’s State of the City address, City Manager Michael Ramirez said the city’s contract with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office costs $6.5 million and now makes up 40 percent of the general fund. He added the contract is rising faster than revenues, increasing 7 percent last year and another 5 percent this year.

“By fiscal year 2028, if we do nothing, we’re going to have to start making some serious reductions in service or staff,” Ramirez said.

To ease the strain, the city is exploring cost-saving measures. Recent changes include bringing some services in-house, such as street sweeping, which will save an estimated $200,000 a year. Ramirez also said officials may eventually ask voters to approve new assessment districts or taxes if finances do not improve.

The presentation also touched on future development. The proposed Surfliner Inn project, a hotel on city-owned land near the railroad tracks, is under environmental review. A draft Environmental Impact Report is expected this winter, with public hearings likely in spring or summer 2026.

Despite looming challenges, Ramirez stressed the city’s commitment to preserving Carpinteria’s unique identity.

“First and foremost, the council’s goal is to accommodate growth while maintaining our small beach town character,” he said.