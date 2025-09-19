Art Labbé gallery opens with special exhibition

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. (KEYT) - The new Art Labbé gallery in the Santa Barbara Funk Zone hosted a grand opening celebration Thursday night with a special exhibition.

Liberté showcases pieces from a neurodivergent art and poetry contest.

The theme is 'This is Me,' celebrating the individuality of artists with cognitive and developmental disabilities.

Art Labbé offers free weekly art and music classes for people with special needs.

Art Labbé Santa Barbara joins other locations for the gallery in Santiago, Chile and Coral Gables, Florida.

You can view the exhibit at 111 Santa Barbara Street.