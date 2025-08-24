Popular barber shop celebrates 30th anniversary in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A popular barber shop is celebrating a major milestone in Santa Barbara.

This month marks the Members Only Barber Shop’s 30th anniversary on State Street.

Owner Henry Franco opened his doors in 1995 and built the shop into a neighborhood hub.

The barbershop is known for its classic style mixed with Franco’s artwork on display throughout the space.

"Everybody is so, what's so great about it … I say I get to be able to talk to everybody about the community and i get to be part of the community and it's just a great feeling to be involved with it," said Franco.

To mark the anniversary, the shop will hosted a celebration on Saturday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Members Only Barber Shop on State Street.