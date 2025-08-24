Israel strikes Yemen after Houthis fire new type of missile

By Eyad Kourdi and Darna Karni, CNN

(CNN) — Israel struck Yemen’s Houthis on Sunday after the Iran-backed rebels fired a new type of missile at Israel.

The Israeli military said it struck a military site where the presidential palace is located, as well as two power plants and a fuel storage site.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said “the strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians.”

More than 10 fighter jets participated in the strikes, according to an Israeli air force official, who said the furthest target was approximately 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) from Israel.

A television station affiliated with the Houthis, who control the city, said there was “Zionist aggression ongoing on the capital Sanaa.”

A member of the Houthi leadership, Mohammad al-Farrah said that the Houthis would continue to support the people of Gaza and would “not retreat from it until the aggression is lifted, the siege is broken, and the starvation of Gaza’s people is stopped.”

The strikes follow the Houthis’ launch of a missile against Israel on Friday.

An Israeli air force official said that for the first time, a Houthi missile contained a number of sub-munitions, which were intended to be detonated upon impact.

Police in the Tel Aviv district said Friday they were several sites where interception fragments had landed. No injuries were reported.

