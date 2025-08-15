3 dead after semi attempts to make U-turn on Florida’s Turnpike in Fort Pierce, FHP says

By Kayla McDermott, Samantha Roesler

FORT PIERCE, Florida (WPTV) — WPTV is learning more about a semi-truck crash that shut down the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce on Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol is describing the wreck as a homicide investigation after three people were killed.

The crash led to the shutdown of all northbound lanes for several hours, causing significant traffic delays.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s crash report, a semi-truck was driving northbound in the right lane of the Turnpike as a Chrysler Town & Country minivan was traveling north in the Turnpike’s left lane.

From the right lane, the semi-truck attempted to make a U-turn at an “official use only” turn-around area near mile marker 171, crossing in front of the vehicle in the left lane.

The driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid the truck, wedging the minivan underneath the truck.

Witnesses and law enforcement observed tire marks at the scene where the semi attempted the illegal maneuver during the middle of the afternoon.

Two passengers inside the minivan, a 37-year-old woman from Pompano Beach and a 54-year-old man from Miami, died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Chrysler, a 30-year-old man from Florida City, was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the semi and the passenger, both men in their 20s from California, did not sustain any injuries.

“YOU SHOULD KNOW BETTER”

WPTV spoke to Carlos Portela, a licensed truck driver with 25 years of experience and a manager at Centerport Inc., to get his thoughts on the wreck.

Portela expressed his belief that the semi driver was at fault.

“When you hold a commercial license, you’re considered a professional driver, and you should know better,” Portela said.

Portela emphasized the illegality of the U-turn.

“Nobody is supposed to use it except the Florida Highway Patrol and other emergency vehicles,” Portela said.

He expressed concern over the severity of the situation, noting that if his drivers attempted a similar maneuver, “that would have been their last day.”

Troopers are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

“When you kill somebody, it’s a big investigation. I mean, I’ve seen it happen,” Portela noted while reflecting on the consequences the semi driver faces.

WPTV is seeking information from the Florida Highway Patrol regarding the identities of the two men in the semi, who reportedly sustained no injuries. As of now, no charges have been filed, and further details have not been disclosed.

