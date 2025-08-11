Colombia senator Uribe dies after being shot at campaign rally in June

By Gerardo Lemos

(CNN) — Miguel Uribe Turbay, a Colombian senator and presidential hopeful who was hospitalized after being shot at a campaign event more than two months ago, has died, his wife announced on Monday.

Uribe, 39, a potential presidential candidate from the right-wing opposition, was shot in the head during a rally in Bogota, Colombia’s capital, on June 7.

The hospital where Uribe was being treated, the Santa Fe de Bogota Foundation, said Saturday that he was in “critical condition” due to a “hemorrhagic episode in the central nervous system.”

“I ask God to show me the way to learn to live without you,” Maria Claudia Tarazona, Uribe’s wife, wrote on social media, announcing his death.

Ivan Duque Marquez, Colombia’s president from 2018 to 2022, paid tribute to Uribe, saying that “terrorism” had snatched from the country “an upright and transparent leader.”

“Colombia mourns, but it will not surrender to the criminals who took the life of an admirable young man,” said Duque, who led the Democratic Center party, which Uribe also represented.

